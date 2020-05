EDMONTON, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta’s United Conservative government has followed a California county and banned singing during live-streamed church services — which are restricted to fewer than 15 people — allegedly to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Click link below for more info https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/alberta-bans-singing-in-church-to-prevent-spread-of-covid-19