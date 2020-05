TORONTO — The Peel District School Board says it has fired a school council chair in Brampton, Ont., after he posted an Islamophobic tweet last week.

Ravi Hooda made the comment in reply to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who announced a by-law would allow mosques to play daily calls to prayer over loudspeakers during Ramadan Click the link below for more info.https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/brampton-school-council-chair-fired-over-tweet-called-islamophobic-1.4927184