Canadian cops have doled out nearly $6M in coronavirus noncompliance fines | News | LifeSite

ONTARIO, May 6, 2020, (LifeSiteNews) — A new report says Canadians have been fined to a tune of almost $6 million for alleged coronavirus-related tickets and charges since March, with a total of 4,575 people having been ticketed to date.                                                             Click the link below for more infohttps://www.lifesitenews.com/news/report-shows-canadian-cops-have-doled-out-nearly-6m-in-coronavirus-noncompliance-fines?utm_source=LifeSiteNews.com&u

2020-05-12T20:41:28-06:00May 12th, 2020|
