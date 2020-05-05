No timeline for federal budget amid coronavirus uncertainty, Trudeau say

Call Us Today! 306-750-3666|contact@lacreteonline.com

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no timeline for when his government will table a federal budget because of the “extraordinary” uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had been scheduled at the end of March to release its first budget since winning re-election as a minority. But that release was scrapped when the House of Commons suspended on March 13 as part of a nationwide shutdown to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. Click link below for more infohttps://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/politics/no-timeline-for-federal-budget-amid-coronavirus-uncertainty-trudeau-says/ar-BB13A8Kx?li=AAggNb9&fbclid=IwAR2raol

