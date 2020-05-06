NYC councillor demands that Samaritan’s Purse field hospital be shut down to appease LGBT activists | The Bridgehead Inbox xBy Jonathon Van Maren Over the weekend, former president George W. Bush released a call for unity, reminding his fellow Americans of the days following 9/11, when the entire nation seemed to speak with one voice. For a brief moment, political divides vanished in the face of a common enemy and a shared tragedy, and in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Bush stated, it is time for Americans to come together.