The Biggest Mistakes Businesses Make in Their Marketing

Marketing doesn’t have to be complicated — but it’s easy to waste time and money when your message isn’t clear.

Most small businesses don’t fail because they don’t market — they fail because they market the wrong way.

Here are the biggest marketing mistakes we see again and again, and how to fix them.









1. Trying to Talk to Everyone

If your ad could fit any business in town, it’s not specific enough.

When you try to appeal to everyone, you end up connecting with no one. People notice marketing that feels personal — when it speaks directly to their problem or goal.

💡 Fix it: Pick one clear message per ad or post. Instead of saying “We offer great service,” say “Fast, same-day repairs so your equipment isn’t sitting idle.” Specific sells.





2. Focusing on Looks Instead of Clarity

A nice-looking ad doesn’t automatically mean it works.

We see this often: fancy fonts, busy graphics, and catchy taglines that say nothing.

Good design should look good, but its real job is to guide the viewer’s eye and make your message easy to understand.

💡 Fix it: Ask someone outside your business what they notice first. If they can’t tell what you sell in three seconds, simplify.





3. Skipping Consistency

Your social posts look one way, your website another, and your ad in the magazine looks completely different.

That confuses people, and confusion kills trust.

Repetition builds recognition. When people see the same look and tone everywhere, they start remembering you.

💡 Fix it: Stick to one logo, one colour palette, and one voice. Keep your tone steady across print and digital — confident, simple, and consistent.





4. Forgetting the Call to Action

It’s surprising how many ads don’t tell people what to do next.

Even if your ad gets their attention, without a clear next step, they’ll scroll right past.

💡 Fix it: End every ad with one simple action — “Call for a quote,” “Book your spot,” or “Visit our website.” The clearer the ask, the more likely people will act.





5. Giving Up Too Soon

One ad won’t build your business overnight.

People need to see your name a few times before it sticks — especially in small communities where trust takes time.

Marketing works through consistency, not luck. The businesses that stay visible are the ones people remember when they finally need what you offer.

💡 Fix it: Think long-term. Keep your message steady and show up month after month. That’s how you become a familiar, trusted name.





6. Doing Everything Yourself

You can run your business or your marketing — not both well at once.

We often meet business owners who spend hours trying to design ads or tweak websites. They end up frustrated and still unsure if it’s working.

💡 Fix it: Get help where it counts. Whether it’s branding, ad design, or website updates, a professional can make sure your message looks clean, clear, and on-brand.





Final Thought

Marketing doesn’t have to be fancy.

It just has to be clear, consistent, and built for your audience.

If you avoid these common mistakes, you’ll be miles ahead of most local businesses — and your marketing will finally start working.





Need a Hand?

At La Crete Online, we help small businesses in Northern Alberta advertise smarter — from branding and website design to magazine ads that actually get noticed.

If you’d like help building a strategy that fits your business (and your budget), get in touch.