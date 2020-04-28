U.S. slaps another UN bureaucracy – Guess WHO

Call Us Today! 306-750-3666|contact@lacreteonline.com

Was the United Nation’s World Health Organization (WHO) a tragic comedy of errors and enabler of deceit in the weeks following the coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan, China last December?

At the least, the agency’s lollygagging on the virus and deference to China’s spin and secrecy precluded earlier action to stem the spread of Covid-19. WHO’s actions are a reminder of the dubious political nature of the United Nations itself.

The WHO plays a major role in recommending, coordinating and assisting in the prevention of, and response to, public health crises around the world. It has an annual budget near $5 billion.

2020-04-28T23:07:34-06:00April 28th, 2020|
